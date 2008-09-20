Kennewick Police Think Same Man Might Be Responsible For Two Robberies

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Two robberies in two weeks, now Kennewick Police believe it might be the same man.

Police said the description of the suspect is similar in both cases, a shotgun was used in both robberies, the businesses are blocks away from each other and both robberies happened on a Monday.

Now police are looking for a suspect.

The "Check Into Cash" was robbed on September 8th and the "Check 'n' Go" was hit on the following Monday.

Police said there is a good chance another Tri-Cities criminal might have information about what happened. He said many times they will provide information if it means a lighter sentence for themselves.

Police Sgt. Ken Lattin said, "Some of the guys will write off their mother if they think there's a reward or something that can get them out of a crime."

The suspect is described as a male either white or Hispanic, about six feet tall, medium build between 20 to 30 years old.