Fake Arrests Help Raise Money for Special Olympics

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Law enforcement officers from across the Tri-Cities held a Special Olympics fundraiser on Friday at the local Red Lobster restaurant.

Outside the restaurant, people paid $5.00 to get arrested and get a photo of the event.

Hanford patrol, Benton County Jail and Pasco police officers blended in with restaurant staff by clearing and re-setting tables and re-filling drinks. Other tasks included educating customers on why they were helping out.

"All this money goes for the local Special Olympics' athletes so they can have expenses covered when they travel around the state and compete in events," says Sargent Mark Weber of the Kennewick Police Department. "A very worthwhile cause. The store is a great partner with us. We do this every year."

Our very own Margaret Kavanagh volunteered to get arrested.

Kennewick police staff say a little more than $2,500 was raised over the course of the evening. This includes tips, money from tee-shirts and the popular arrest photos.

The event continues Saturday from 4-8:30 p.m.