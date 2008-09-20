WA Attorney General Happy With MillerCoors Decision To Pull Drink

WASHINGTON--State attorney general Rob McKenna calls the decision by MillerCoors to postpone the launch of Sparks Red as "really good news."

McKenna says he and 24 other state attorney generals have been banding together on this issue.

McKenna claims the drink is dangerous and inappropriately marketed to young adults and teenagers.

Even with the company pulling the drink, there are still similar versions already being sold.

However, Friday's (September 19th) announcement proves the message is getting through.

"We fight one battle at a time and we're determined to persuade the makers of these alcoholic energy drinks to pull them off the market, adds WA Attorney General Rob McKenna. They're just not safe."

Mckenna adds a company like MillerCoors has a right to make a profit, but he says it must be done responsibly.

Any drink, he says, mixing alcohol with stimulants like caffeine is a public health concern.