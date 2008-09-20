Police standoff ends in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A police standoff ended peacefully after nearly four hours Saturday morning when a robbery suspect in the area of Sharp and Oak in West Central Spokane surrendered himself over to police.

Police say the suspect is accused of robbing a friend of some cash around 6:30 p.m. Friday. A neighbor spotted the suspect two hours later and called police. The suspect overheard the neighbor and reportedly displayed a weapon and threatened to shoot him for making the call.

When police tried to contact the suspect, he claimed to be armed and refused to come out of the residence. A police S.W.A.T. team responded to the area and set up a perimeter.

Around 12:30 Saturday morning the suspect and three other people came out of the residence. The suspect, a 41-year-old male, was arrested and charged with robbery. Two women that were inside with the suspect were arrested on unrelated warrants. The third person, a male, was questioned and released.