Palin to meet with Afghan president next week

Associated Press - September 20, 2008 5:33 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) - McCain campaign officials say Sarah Palin is scheduled to meet with the president of Afghanistan next week.

President Hamid Karzai (HAH'-mihd KAHR'-zeye) is among world leaders who will be in New York for the opening of the U.N. General Assembly.

Palin's meeting comes as the campaign works to assure voters that she has sufficient understanding of foreign policy to be vice president.

Reacting to word of the Palin-Karzai meeting, a spokesman for the Obama campaign says a few meetings at the U.N. won't change the fact that the John McCain is promising four more years of President Bush's foreign policy.

He says it would be more of the same "cowboy diplomacy" that's "shredded" U.S. alliances and set back the effort to fight terrorism.

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.