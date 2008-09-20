Heritage University Dedicates Arts & Sciences Center

TOPPENISH--It's a new year and a new set of classrooms for Heritage University students. Earlier this morning, the new Arts and Sciences Center was dedicated.

The state-of-the-art classrooms have a nursing skills center, science labs, research labs and a community room. Students and teachers say this is the answer to bridge the gap between student and worker.

"It's gonna be able to enhance our learning ability," Cierra Mendoza (Sr.-Business) said. "We can take more out of this experience and take it with us when we get in to the field."

The additions expand the campus by 150 percent. The new complex cost more than $20 million. One staff member says the additions could help boost student enrollment by almost 30 percent.