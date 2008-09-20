Open House Shows Kids Importance of 9-1-1 Calls

RICHLAND, Wash-- Families looking for an inside peek at the operations at Benton County Emergency Services got their wish. As part of Emergency Preparedness Month, the B.C.E.S. invited people to tour the station.

Children were able to see firsthand how a 9-1-1 dispatch works, as well as place their own 9-1-1 calls through a simulator so they can learn what to do in case of an emergency.

"You never know when you're going to have to rely on a young person to call 9-1-1," says Steve Sautter, Public Information Officer for Benton County Emergency Services. "It may save your life some day."

Sautter says a five-year-old recently saved her grandmother by knowing what to do when calling 9-1-1.

The Emergency Services Center is responsible for many different agencies in Kennewick, Richland, West Richland and Benton County. They receive nearly 350,000 9-1-1 calls every year.