Assistant Surgeon General Welcomes Med School Students

TERRACE HEIGHTS--The U.S. Assistant Surgeon General is in Yakima to welcome Pacific Northwest University's first class. Rear Admiral Donald Weaver, MD, is the lead speaker tonight at Pacific Northwest's first "White Coat" ceremony. He's been visiting health clinics and medical schools throughout central Washington, and he has been impressed by what he has seen.

"To see a university that's actually working with and in the community to improve the community's health is very exciting for us," Weaver said.

This is Dr. Weaver's first trip to the Yakima area. Pacific Northwest University also hosted the Osteopathic Medical Association's educational workshops today. The school hopes that today's events become a yearly tradition.

