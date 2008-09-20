Adventure Challenge Kicks off New Trail

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Despite the clouds, many people laced up their shoes, jumped on their bikes and skated around the Columbia River as part of the Sacagawea Heritage Trail Adventure Challenge.

The goal was to get as many outdoor enthusiasts out on the newly finished 23-mile trail

Eleven checkpoints were set up over the course and at each checkpoint participants could enter for a drawing of various prizes.

But even with prizes like a new mountain bike, the real treat was the trail.

"It just offers an easy way to get healthy outdoor exercise in a variety of different methods and on really unchallenging terrain in a safe environment and all weather use," says Dave King, owner of R.E.I. Outdoor Gear in Kennewick.



The new Sacagawea Trail took ten years to build.

