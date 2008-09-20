Oh Boy! Oberto Is One Bite Away From The National Championship Posted: Saturday, September 20, 2008 9:45 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2008 10:34 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Cali - The U-6 Oh Boy! Oberto/Miss Madison, driven by Steve David (Lighthouse, Fla.) placed first in Saturday's preliminary heat on Mission Bay --bringing the team 91 points away their first ABRA National Championship since the team began 47 years ago.



"One more heat of running safe," Steve David said after his conservative heat win. "We need to stay away from the salt (salt water in the motor) tomorrow and play it conservative to wrap this thing up."



"We were running more canard than usual to keep the boat ‘s attitude down on the water," David said. David and the Oh Boy! Oberto were the fastest qualifier (161.400 mph) for the weekend.



Mike Hanson (Bonney Lake, Wash.), crew chief for the Madison, Ind owned team said, "Forget about the points, we just have to finish the next heat and we will be the U-1 National Championship!



"We can't wait to bring the American Boat Racing Association (ABRA) National Championship home to the town of Madison, Ind., I hope Mayor Tim Armstrong and the city have the new sign ready to change Milton Avenue to U-1 National Champion," Bob Hughes the town's representative said. The team's boat shop in Madison, Ind is located on Milton Ave.



David, said that after he finishes one of two preliminary heats on Sunday the team will focus on "turning it up and concentrate on winning the San Diego Bayfair -powered by the Union Tribune race."

