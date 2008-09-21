Fire Burns Two Apartments in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.-- Two apartments in Richland are charred after a fire early Saturday morning. The two-alarm blaze ripped through a building at Creekside Apartments on Mowry Square just after 4:00 a.m.

Fire crews had the flames under control within 20 minutes. No injuries have been reported, and one neighbor says that's because a paper delivery boy called 911 just in the nick of time. Neighbor Lyle Kier says, " It was a close call in the fact that there hadn't been this little paper boy that'd been out and made the first call, then there would probably have been more time involved."

Kier says his apartment has minor smoke damage, mostly to his bedroom. He also says the power in the apartment complex is out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.