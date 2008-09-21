30 Mature Pot Plants Seized from Kiona Home

KIONA, Wash.-- Benton County sheriff's deputies seized 30 mature marijuana plants from a Kiona home and arrested one man Friday night.

Deputies responded to a call about a teenager being threatened. When they arrived, the teen told them about possible drugs inside a house on the 24-hundred block of North Willard Avenue. They obtained a search warrant and found 30, 6-foot tall marijuana plants and other drug paraphernalia.

A Benton County Corporal says they arrested 25-year-old Isidro Gonzalez for possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture.