Man Stabbed Three Times in Hermiston

HERMISTON, Ore.-- A 23-year-old man was stabbed three times early Saturday morning in Hermiston.

Hermiston police found the man on the 100 block of North First Street after getting a call about a fight and a possible stabbing. Three suspects fled the scene, but police later caught up with them. All three were booked into the Umatilla County jail on multiple assault charges.

The victim is now at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland with three stab wounds to his upper body, but no word yet on his condition.

