Kromm Wins FLW Bass Tournament in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Pro David Kromm of Kennewick, Wash., caught a five-bass limit weighing 10 pounds, 15 ounces Saturday to win $100,000 in the $1 million Walmart FLW SeriesNational Guard Western Division tournament on the Columbia River with a four-day catch of 20 bass weighing 55-12.

The catch gave him the win by a solid 4-pound, 2-ounce margin over Ronald Hobbs Jr. of Graham, Wash., who caught a total of 20 bass weighing 51-10 and earned $32,849.

"Today the wind was ugly," said Kromm, who has six top-10 finishes in FLW Outdoors competition. "Anyone who knows me knows I like to fish in the middle of the river in the big stuff. I was praying for wind today but it was a little too much.

"I had my first fish in the boat at 9 but it was only 11-ounces," Kromm added. I knew that I would have to do something to get some fish in the boat and being a local isn't always an advantage.

"I have way too many spots to fish on this river and it's all about making the right decisions."

By 1 p.m. he had a limit of fish that weighed only 4 pounds. In the last 20 minutes of competition Kromm culled three fish and one was a 3-pound, 5-ounce fish.

Kromm caught a total of 10 keepers today drop-shooting a Robo worm and throwing a green-pumpkin tube.

"It is such an awesome feeling to win on my home body of water," Kromm added. "Having all my friends and family here cheering me on is great."

Kromm opened the tournament in fifth place Wednesday with five bass weighing 14-01. On Thursday he added another five bass weighing 14-04. He then caught five bass weighing 16-08 on Friday to make the crucial top 10 cut in first place.

Rounding out the top five pros are Neil Russell of Nampa, Idaho (20 bass, 50-14, $26,280); RJ Bennett of Roseville, Calif. (20 bass, 50-10, $19,710) and Ken Wick of Star, Idaho (20 bass, 45-14, $13,138).

Cody Meyer of Redding, Calif., caught the biggest bass of the tournament in the Pro Division Friday - an 6-pound, 10-ounce bass - that earned him the day's Snickers Big Bass award of $329.

Team National Guard co-angler Justin Lucas of Folsom, Calif., won the Co-angler Division and $25,000 Friday with a three-day total of 15 bass weighing 27 pounds, 13 ounces followed by Robert Flowers of Roy, Wash., in second place with 14 bass weighing 26-13 worth $7,030.

Lucas opened the tournament in fifth place Wednesday with five bass weighing 18-08 while fishing with pro Duane Dunstone of Reno, Nev. On Thursday he slipped to sixth place with a five-bass catch weighing 6-08 while fishing with pro Ken Mah of Elk Grove, Calif. He wrapped up the win Friday with a five-bass catch weighing 10-13 while fishing with pro William Gibbs of John Day, Ore.

"I never thought I would win today," said Lucas, who now has four career victories as a co-angler. "I had a bad morning and caught some 12-inchers, but I just tried to fish hard. Every day I tried to make as many good casts as I could."

On the first two days of competition, Lucas threw a Carolina rig to land his limits. On the final day of competition, Lucas said he switched to a green pumpkin finesse worm on a drop-shot rig and enhanced it with Berkley Gulp! Alive! spray attractant.

"The Gulp! makes a difference on the smallmouth," Lucas said. "When you fish for smallmouth up here or anywhere else, it works."

Lucas, the Land O'Lakes Co-angler of the Year points leader, also won the Columbia River event in 2007.

Rounding out the top five co-anglers are Jason Bryan of Spokane, Wash. (12 bass, 26-02, $6,325); Gary Haraguchi of Brentwood, Calif. (13 bass, 25-06, $5,624) and J.R. Wright of Truckee, Calif. (15 bass, 24-03, $4,920).

Marvin Hawkes of Mesa, Ariz., earned $212 for the Snickers Big Bass award in the Co-angler Division thanks to a 4-pound, 5-ounce bass he caught while fishing with pro Johanson.

Coverage of the Columbia River FLW Series tournament will be broadcast to 81 million FSN (Fox Sports Net) subscribers in the United States as part of the "FLW Outdoors" television program airing Nov. 23.