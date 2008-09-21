U-6 Oh Boy! Oberto / Miss Madison is the 2008 National High Points Champion Unlimited Hydroplane

SAN DIEGO, Cali - The U-6 Oh Boy! Oberto/Miss Madison, driven by Steve David (Lighthouse, Fla.) placed second in Sunday's heat 2B on Mission Bay, but it gave the team enough points to lock up the U-1 designation for 2009, bringing the team their first ABRA National Championship since the team began 47 years ago.

"Oh Boy! This is bigger than winning a single race. More than one boat can win a race during the year, but at the end of the season, there will only be one U-1. The city [of Madison] is planning a big celebration on the first weekend of October." STEVE DAVID on ABRAHYDROPLANES.COM





"We can't wait to bring the American Boat Racing Association (ABRA) National Championship home to the town of Madison, Ind., I hope Mayor Tim Armstrong and the city have the new sign ready to change Milton Avenue to U-1 National Champion," Bob Hughes the town's representative said. The team's boat shop in Madison, Ind is located on Milton Ave.