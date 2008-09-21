Tenino teacher held in sexual misconduct case

Associated Press - September 21, 2008 4:25 PM ET

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A Tenino High School teacher and coach is being held without bail after being arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.

Tenino Police say Sean C. Dillon was booked into Thurston County Jail Friday evening. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

School district officials contacted police on Friday after a psychologist contacted the district about Dillon. Police say they arrested him at the superintendent's office after he "provided a statement."

Dillon teaches history and coached boys basketball and girls tennis at Tenino High School. Athletic Director Randy Kramer called Dillon a "great coach," who seemed to be well-liked by students.

