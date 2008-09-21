Tacoma teen gets up to 9 months for fatal crash

Associated Press - September 20, 2008 11:15 PM ET

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Tacoma teenager who was speeding when she got into a crash that killed her friend faces up to nine months in juvenile detention.

The sentence of 15 to 36 weeks for 18-year-old Danielle Olague is the standard range and was recommended by Pierce County prosecutors Friday.

Investigators found Olague was speeding when she got into a wreck on State Route 7 near Eatonville on July 26, 2007. The crash killed Ashley Magnusson, who had gone swimming with Olague at Alder Lake.

Olague was sentenced after she apologized in tears to her friend's family. She called the day of the crash "the worst night of my life" and went on to say, "It will haunt me forever."

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

