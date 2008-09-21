Moxee Family Escapes House Fire

MOXEE--A family of five escapes an early-morning house fire in Moxee, but their family dog wasn't as fortunate.

East Valley firefighters responded to the call at 109 Centennial Street at 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found the home's garage on fire. The fire could have got out of control, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

"We had heavy flames and smoke showing from the north side of the garage," East Valley Fire Captain Mike Ditommaso said. "The first crews made exterior attacks on the fire."

Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading outside the garage. Fire crews fought the blaze for 45 minutes, but stayed on the scene hours after to make sure the fire wouldn't re-ignite. They say a faulty extension cord is to blames. The fire caused an estimated $90,000 worth of damage.

