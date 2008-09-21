Foster Parent Conference Kicks Off in Yakima

YAKIMA--A three-day conference spreading awareness on becoming foster parents kicked off today in Yakima. This year's theme of the statewide meeting is "We Are Family." At a luncheon at the Yakima Convention Center, caregivers were honored for their efforts. There were also workshops aimed to help foster and adoptive parents learn how to better take care of their kids. One foster parent we spoke to says a connection forms between parent and child, and it's one that's hard to break.

"I'm not gonna give these kids up," J.R. Garza said. "I'm not gonna take the chance of them feeling like not wanted again by another family."

Garza has been a foster parent since 2001. He says he became a foster parent to provide structure to kids who need it in their lives. More than 500 people attended today's events. This is the 26th year washington state has held the conference. Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent should contact the state department of health and social services.

