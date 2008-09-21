Fundraiser for Tyler Austin

RICHLAND, Wash-- Motorcyclists packed Jacksons Bar and Grill in Richland to help raise money for Tyler Austin.

Tyler was accidentally shot in the head two years ago. All the proceeds raised from the auctions and BBQ are going to Tyler and his family.

The money will be used for future hospital visits. And Tyler's mom says it was just the right turnout.

"This is awesome," says April Valladares. "I was expecting probably 15 to 20 people. This is awesome! We had an event a couple months ago and it was a little more dressy than this and I wasn't as relaxed and I feel a lot more comfortable being around everybody here today."

There was also a motorcycle ride in Tyler's name earlier this morning.

Some of the items auctioned off included tee-shirts, jackets, helmets and games.