Victim of Hit and Run Accident in Serious Condition

KENNEWICK, Wash--A Kennewick man remains in serious condition at Haborview Medical Center after becoming the victim of a hit and run accident.

Around 1:00 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 21st) afternoon, an unknown vehicle struck 40-year-old Mahmut Sogorovic of Kennewick who was riding his scooter at the intersection of Olympia Street and 10th Avenue.

Police are now looking for a mid-size, newer model, silver Ford.

Officers say the vehicle is missing its passenger side mirror and has noticeable damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kennewick police.