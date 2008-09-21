Winery Teams Up with Crime Stoppers

RICHLAND, Wash-- It wasn't your typical day at Tagaris Winery in Richland on Sunday.

McGruff the Crime Dog and other members of the Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers were on hand collecting money for their crime stoppers tip reward fund.

The reward is given to people who provide information that results in the arrest of a person wanted for a felony crime. And members of Crime Stoppers say now more than ever the reward is in demand.

"This gives us an opportunity to put a few dollars back in the reward fun and the reward fund has been busy this year," says Mike Blatman, the Law Enforcement Coordinator for the Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. "Perhaps with the economy and everything else, we have more people that are actually asking for rewards than we've ever had in the past."



Even the waiters at the restaurant on the vineyard took part in the effort. All food and drink sales between noon and four went to the Crime Stoppers fund.