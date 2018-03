WASHINGTON-- It's a traffic alert. Monday and Tuesday morning from 8:30-3:30 p.m. the southbound right lane of the Blue Bridge will be closed from Court Street to the south end of the bridge.

And on Wednesday and Thursday, the northbound right lane of US-395 will be closed, as well as the on-ramp from Columbia Drive to northbound US-395.

Crews will be inspecting the bridge and doing electrical work.