SAN DIEGO 2008 OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jeff Bernard in U-5 FormulaBoats.com declared Bayfair Unlimited Hydroplane winner after review

"We purposely held up the official results while we reviewed video from the start," said ABRA Chairman Sam Cole on ABRAHydroplanes.com. "We gathered all of the owners, except those from one team who sent a representative, and showed them video."

It was initially determined that everyone except the U-37 and U-7 jumped the gun. The win was awarded to the U-37. However, that's why they call them "unofficial" results. Because after analyzing the video, ABRA officials determined the U-5 didn't jump the gun and that changed the order of the results.

After further review, ABRA issued its final, official results for Bayfair, awarding the win to Jeff Bernard in Ted Porter's U-5 FormulaBoats.com.



Final Results - Official



1. U-5 FormulaBoats.com Jeff Bernard

2. U-37 Beacon Plumbing Jean Theoret

3. U-7 Formulaboats.com Mike Allen

4. U-6 Oh Boy! Oberto Steve David *

5. U-13 Graham Trucking/Spirit of Detroit J. Michael Kelly *

6. U-50 Spirit of the Navy Brian Perkins *



* jumped the gun - one lap penalty

Some tense moments for the U-6 team as the boat didn't fire when it was time to spool up for the finals. But the crew managed to get it going in time to get out on the course.

ABRA reinstituted the 1:00 score-up buoy as teams battled for the inside lane before the one-minute gun. David grabbed the inside lane heading into the buoy and Jean Theoret in the U-37 was in lane two. Jeff Bernard in the U-5 moved in on David to grab the lane and pushed David into the buoy, forcing Theoret to go wide. That may have actually helped Theoret as he had to slow as he changed course. More on that in a minute.

David recovered first and hit the start/finish line first. After the first lap of the 5 lap finals, it was the U-6 in first, U-5 second and U-13 in third, U-37 in fourth. David lengthened out the lead in the second lap, which held through the third lap.

But hang on a second... or should I say a lap... ABRA officials determined that everyone except for Jean Theoret in the U-37 and Mike Allen in the U-7 had jumped the gun! That meant Theoret, in fourth, was actually the leader as all the other boats were assessed a one lap penalty.

Theoret cruised to victory and Mike Allen held on for second.

But wait one more second... after review... the ruling was that the U-5 didn't jump the gun. And that meant a win at Bayfair for Jeff Bernard.

More on the review and ruling from ABRA >>