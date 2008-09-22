Man Running On Treadmill Collapses; Dies at Kennewick Hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.--Tragedy strikes StarFit Fitness Club North Colorado Avenue in Kennewick.

On Sunday, (Sept. 21st) the Benton County Coroner says 39-year-old Tom Joseph Pearson, who was better known by Joe, was running on a treadmill when he suddenly collapsed.

He was taken to Kennewick General Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 4:00 p.m.

According to the coroner who spoke with Pearson's family, Pearson didn't have any history of heart problems.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine what happened.