Cougs Quarterback Rogers Out For Season With Spine Fracture

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State quarterback Gary Rogers

is out for the season. School officials say he suffered a "stable

cervical spine fracture" Saturday night in the Cougars' victory

over Portland State. Rogers was taken away in an ambulance during

the third quarter after a late hit. The fifth-year senior was

playing because starting quarterback Kevin Lopina had been

sidelined by a shoulder injury early in the game. Doctors say

Rogers will need three to four months to recover.



