Cougs Quarterback Rogers Out For Season With Spine Fracture

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State quarterback Gary Rogers
is out for the season. School officials say he suffered a "stable
cervical spine fracture" Saturday night in the Cougars' victory
over Portland State. Rogers was taken away in an ambulance during
the third quarter after a late hit. The fifth-year senior was
playing because starting quarterback Kevin Lopina had been
sidelined by a shoulder injury early in the game. Doctors say
Rogers will need three to four months to recover.
