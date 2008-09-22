Bird And Swoopes Keep Storm Alive Against Sparks Posted: Monday, September 22, 2008 11:38 AM EDT Updated: Monday, September 22, 2008 11:38 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - Sue Bird, Sheryl Swoopes and the rest of the

Seattle Storm have earned themselves another chance to beat the

team's first-round playoff hex. Bird scored 20 points and Swoopes

added 16 yesterday as the Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 64-50

to tie the WNBA Western Conference semifinals at one game each.

Lisa Leslie had eleven points and eleven rebounds to lead Los

Angeles. The deciding game in the best-of-three series is set for

tomorrow night in Seattle. The Storm has a key advantage in trying

to avoid getting bounced in the opening round of the playoffs for

the fourth straight year. Seattle had a league-leading 16-1 record

at home in the regular season, including 10 consecutive wins since

a loss on June 16 to Connecticut.

