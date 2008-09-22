Bird And Swoopes Keep Storm Alive Against Sparks

SEATTLE (AP) - Sue Bird, Sheryl Swoopes and the rest of the
Seattle Storm have earned themselves another chance to beat the
team's first-round playoff hex. Bird scored 20 points and Swoopes
added 16 yesterday as the Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 64-50
to tie the WNBA Western Conference semifinals at one game each.
Lisa Leslie had eleven points and eleven rebounds to lead Los
Angeles. The deciding game in the best-of-three series is set for
tomorrow night in Seattle. The Storm has a key advantage in trying
to avoid getting bounced in the opening round of the playoffs for
the fourth straight year. Seattle had a league-leading 16-1 record
at home in the regular season, including 10 consecutive wins since
a loss on June 16 to Connecticut.
