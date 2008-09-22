Obama Says He Would Slash Spending

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Barack Obama says he could save 40

billion dollars by cutting 10 percent of what the government pays

private contractors.

In a speech in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the Democratic presidential

nominee has laid claim to fiscal responsibility at a time when the

federal budget deficit has been growing ever larger.

In the campaign appearance, Obama said he would "fire

government managers who aren't getting results" and "improve

efficiency across every level of government."

Obama blames the Wall Street turmoil on Republican policies that

had "no oversight and accountability" when it came to the

burgeoning federal deficit.

Obama also argues that John McCain would continue the same

policies.

