Obama Says He Would Slash Spending

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Barack Obama says he could save 40
billion dollars by cutting 10 percent of what the government pays
private contractors.
In a speech in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the Democratic presidential
nominee has laid claim to fiscal responsibility at a time when the
federal budget deficit has been growing ever larger.
In the campaign appearance, Obama said he would "fire
government managers who aren't getting results" and "improve
efficiency across every level of government."
Obama blames the Wall Street turmoil on Republican policies that
had "no oversight and accountability" when it came to the
burgeoning federal deficit.
Obama also argues that John McCain would continue the same
policies.
