West Valley Levy Proposal on March 2009 Ballot

YAKIMA, Wa.- The West Valley School District board approved the proposal to put a bond levy on the March 2009 ballot. The six elementary schools in West Valley are already filled to capacity. The levy would replace and expand Apple Valley Elementary and Summitview Elementary.

The cost would be $28,000,000. This means property owners in West Valley would pay 22 cents more than what they're already paying for the current West Valley bond. Construction would not begin until 2010 and the bond would need a 60 percent majority vote to pass.