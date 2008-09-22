State Fair Organizers Expect a Big Turnout

YAKIMA, Wa.- Going to the State Fair is a Yakima tradition, something that people wait for the whole year, rain or shine.

"People don't care. It's their fair time. It's in Yakima and they look forward to it," said Judy Buermann, the Commercial, Food and Exhibit Organizer for the State Fair.

The slow economy has put some on a tight budget but fair organizers say they aren't worried.

"They can pay one price and be here all day and there's so much to see and do," said Buermann.

This year the fair has 333 vendors and over 60 different kinds of food and drink stands. Organizers are expecting a big turnout.

"100 people purchased tickets...and that was in February...they were so excited," said Buermann.

One incentive will be their ticket specials.

"It's a dollar to get in and a dollar to park, who doesn't want that," said Buermann.

But they also have new attractions. This year's international photo exhibit will showcase more than 600 pictures from all over the world

"We're trying to do new and different stuff all the time," said Ruth Anglin, the Fair Activities Manager.

Which is why they're also having a rain forest exhibit. The exhibit is still in the process of being set up. It will have exotic reptiles and waterfalls.

Judy Buermann says, if not for the new attractions, people will come for the good food.

"It's because you can't get it when it's not fair time," said Buermann.

The fair kicks off this Friday and will last 10 days.

And you won't have to break the bank to have a fun time at the opening of the fair because tickets will only cost a dollar. After that, regular admission will be $11 for adults, $9 for seniors and $7 for kids 6 to 12 years old.