Benton County Assessor's Office Opens at New Location in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- The new location is inside the Benton County Justice Center.

It's in the same space where the Old Beat Cafe used to be. Staff there say they started moving last week, and were open for business on Monday morning.

Workers are still moving things around and trying to get used to their new space. The Assessor's office had to switch locations from the Annex in Kennewick, because of mold problems.

The new location is about the same size as the old one. Staff members say they're excited to meet with the public again, with some new and improved features.

"More parking is available, as you can see we have more light because of the window, we're more accessible I think for seniors," said Lisa Overson, Senior Residential Appraiser at the Benton County Assessor's Office.

There will be 12 to 14 employees working at the new office. Staff say they're trying to make the room more user friendly right now. Because unlike the old office, this one has more walls inside.

It's not too difficult to find. Once you come in the front doors of the justice center, it's directly to the right.