State Patrol Cracks Down on Semi-Truck Faulty Equipment

The Washington State Patrol cracks down on commercial trucks carrying too much weight. They want to reduce the number of crashes caused by faulty equipment.

The state patrol is doing extra inspections at weigh stations across the state. They're looking closely at brakes, which cause about 30 percent of all semi-truck accidents. Officers are also checking to make sure each truck driver's company is enrolled in a drug and alcohol testing program.



More truck accidents are caused by faulty brakes than anything else.



"We inspect the truck from top to bottom, checking the lights, the wheels, the tires, the brakes, and the trailer body," said David Coppinger, WSP Commercial State Patrol.



This emphasis will hopefully save lives and make all drivers, including truckers feel safer on the highway.



"It has to be done, a lot of people don't check their trucks and check their brakes and it's a hazard," said Roy Stocker, Truck Driver.



A specialized computer system can do the work for them. It tracks trucks as they pass through the scale and registers the weight and height.



"We use this system to determine who's automatically brought into the scale due to violations or who may be allowed to by pass if they have a good safety rating and no violations are detected," said Coppinger.

Out of 1.5 million brakes inspected nearly 20 percent are placed out of service for defects. This is something all truck drivers should look out for.

"I've seen it and you just got to let them know what's going on it's a hazard not to check your brakes or anything," said Stocker.



State Patrol also wants passenger cars to be more careful when driving around large trucks, and report any hazards you may see on a truck.