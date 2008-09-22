State Attorney General Speaks to Pasco Students about Meth Dangers

PASCO, Wash-- State Attorney General, Rob McKenna visited New Horizons High School to make students aware of the dangers of meth. He wants student to know that meth ruins lives.



Washington State was one of the first states to have a serious meth problem. Back in 2001 we ranked second in the country for the number of meth labs found.



Mckenna has travelled to more than 60 high schools across Washington. Today at New Horizons High School he warned students to stay away from meth.



He launched Operation Allied Against Meth in 2005. Since then 28,000 students have heard the message.

"Methamphetamine is the most dangerous drug we've ever seen. It destroys countless lives and particularly effects young people because we see so many children who are abused and neglected due to the parents addiction to meth," said McKenna.



A 23 year old recovering meth addict told students her story. She warned them of the dangerous criminal activity attached to the drug like identity theft and mail fraud.



The Operation Allied Against Meth Campaign is a statewide strategy fighting this deadly drug epidemic.