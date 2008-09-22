Nationally Known Kennewick Bodybuilder Dies While On Treadmill

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Friends and family of 39-year-old Joe Pearson still can't believe what happened. Pearson collapsed while on a treadmill at Starfit Fitness Club in Kennewick.

The Benton County Coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23rd.

Peerless Pearson. That's how he's described in an article on the October issue of FLEX Magazine. Unique, incomparable and with a body defined as perfection.

For Pearson competitive body building was a way of life.

"We grew up in a gym, my dad was the owner of man's world gym for quite some time, and we were gym rats, running around with the guys that brought body building to the Tri-Cities," said James Pearson, Joe Pearson's brother.

But last July Pearson made sure to bring the Tri-Cities to number one. He was hands down the winner in his class, during the National USA Body Building Championship in Las Vegas.

And family members say he did it the clean way.

"He was very good about taking his vitamins, antioxidants, he ate very very clean," said Pearson.

A Kennewick High grad, he recently emceed his 20 year high school reunion.

"He probably has more friends that anyone I know," said Pearson.

Brother James says bodybuilding is one of many of Joe's passions.

"He was an avid outdoors man, hunter, fisher, spend a lot of time out on the river in boats," said Pearson.

A shocking death that left many speechless.

"Everybody I've talked to or called, is immediate shock they can't believe the words I'm saying, it's a great loss, I lost my brother and they all feel the same way, that they lost theirs," said Pearson.

A painful goodbye to a peerless man who will be forever loved and missed.