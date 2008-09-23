Yakima Man Fights Fire With Garden Hose

YAKIMA--A Yakima man acts fast to contain a fire at his sister's house. Darral Ward used a garden hose to fight the fire in the 900 block of North 30th Avenue until firefighters arrived.

Ward said he was at his house next door shortly before 7:00 p.m. when he heard his sister screaming for help. Ward grabbed a garden hose when he saw flames in the bedroom.

He fought the blaze for about five minutes until the fire department arrived and took control. Ward says he barely even thought about what he was doing.

"Never been through nothing like that it was just instinct to try to contain it to one room and hopefully not lose everything in the house."



Investigators are not sure what caused the blaze. They did not know how much damage the fire did. The captain on the scene said it appeared the house was a loss. Ward had a small burn on his head but did not need treatment. His sister, Michelle Ward, was taken to Yakima Regional Hospital to be treated for burns.