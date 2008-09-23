SUV Runs Over 13-Year-Old Boy in Yakima

YAKIMA--A 13-year old boy is in Yakima Memorial Hospital after being run over by an SUV. The boy and his friend were riding their bikes south down North 16th Avenue at around 4:40 p.m.

Police say Shannon Daily of Yakima tried to turn north out of a parking lot and hit the boy with her Isuzu Rodeo. When she realized what happened she tried to give help until ambulances arrived.

The boy is being treated for internal injuries to his torso. Police don't think Daily was intoxicated and are still investigating the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.