1 in 6 Men Will Get Prostate Cancer, Free Screenings Available in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- The American Cancer Society say 1 in every 6 men will get prostate cancer during his lifetime. The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is trying to help men detect it early and find out their odds.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is offering free prostate cancer screenings for men over 50. 65 men came out to get checked in the first night. Local doctors were on hand to check them physically and give them a blood screening.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation raises money so they can provide these services for free. Executive Director, Thomas Cothram, says all the money raised in the community, stays in the community. He says the center's goal is to promote wellness and early detection. "It's critical if you want to be sure. If you have cancer and catch it early enough. A one in six chance is pretty high odds."

Cothram says men over 50 should get checked every year and pay attention to their body.

There's another free screening Thursday evening, and two more next week. Make sure to call the Tri-Cities Cancer Center ahead of time to make an appointment.

