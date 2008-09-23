Kennewick Detectives Make Arrest On Monday In A Recent Robbery Case

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Monday night a suspected robber was behind bars.

Kennewick Police said they were tipped off that 24-year-old Agustin Monteon was in Pasco.

He is suspected of robbing the Check Into Cash on Clearwater Avenue back on September 8th.

Police think he entered the business with a shotgun and demanded cash.

Detectives apparently found evidence and a weapon involved in the crime at his home in Pasco on Monday.

Monteon is in the Benton County Jail for first-degree robbery.

Police think he might be connected to another robbery at the Check N' Go located on Kennewick Avenue on September 15th but they are still investigating.