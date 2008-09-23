Wings Over Washington Airshow at the Tri-Cities Airport

PASCO, Wash.-- The Robert Young Communities Wings over Washington Airshow is this Wednesday at the Tri-Cities Airport.

Many different planes, including the Canadian sSowbirds, F-15E Strike Eagle Demo Team, A-10 Thunderbolt Demo Team, and more, will be flying over the Tri-Cities skies.

U-S Air Force Captains on the Strike Eagle Demo Team say their plane can go over 1,800 miles per hour, but will only be flying up to 700 miles per hour in the show. Captain Ed Colfer says, "We're going to go fast. We're going to make a lot of noise, something our plane is known for. We're going to do everything from basic aerobatics to our signature move, which is stand the aircraft up on the tail and climb three miles high in the sky in less than 20 seconds."

The theme is "Honoring Our Heroes" and there will be the only 9-jet salute in Washington this year. Gates open Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and the show starts at 4:00 p.m. All proceeds go to charities.

For more information about the show and how to get tickets, go back to our homepage and click on-air links.