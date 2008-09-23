Crow Tested Positive For West Nile In Kennewick On Monday

KENNEWICK, Wash. - According to the Benton Franklin Health District a bird tested positive for West Nile in Kennewick.

Health Leaders said a crow was discovered last Saturday near 4th and South Buntin Street in Kennewick.

Someone called police after they saw the crow fall from the sky and land in their yard.

They think a mosquito with West Nile bit the bird. Test results from the bird came back positive Monday afternoon.

Health Department Official Susan Shelton said even though Monday was the first day of Fall, people still need to protect themselves.

Shelton said, "I really want to emphasis that it takes one mosquito to spread illness."

Shelton said to get rid of any standing water especially after the rain that fell this past weekend.

She said to wear mosquito repellant when you are outside.