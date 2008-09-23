Storm Face Sparks Tonight In Deciding Game

SEATTLE (AP) - The Storm won't have recuperating Lauren Jackson

in uniform, but they'll have the advantage of playing at KeyArena

in Seattle when they face the Los Angeles Sparks at 6 tonight in

the deciding game of their Western Conference first-round playoff

series.

The best-of-three game series is tied at one victory apiece,

with the Storm winning at KeyArena 64-50 on Sunday. Sue Bird led

the way with 20 points and Sheryl Swoopes added 16.

The Storm have a WNBA-best 17-1 record at home this season and

have not lost in Seattle since June 16.

The Storm will be trying to avoid being knocked out of the

playoffs in the first round for the fourth consecutive season.

