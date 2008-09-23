WSU Quarterback Is Pac-10 Player Of The Week

WSU Quarterback Is Pac-10 Player Of The WeekPosted: Updated:
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) - Washington State quarterback
Marshall Lobbestael is the Pac-10 offensive player of the week.
Lobbestael, who had thrown only two passes all season, came off
the bench to lead the Cougars to a 48-9 victory over Portland State
last weekend in Pullman. The Washington State win came after an 0-3
start.
Entering the game after injuries to the Cougars first two
quarterbacks, Lobbestael completed 9-of-12 passes for 149 yards and
two touchdowns. He was not intercepted. Lobbestael is a redshirt
freshman from Oak Harbor. He led Oak Harbor to the 2006 state Class
4A high school title.
With quarterbacks Kevin Lopina and Gary Rogers injured, the
6-foot-3, 195-pound Lobbestael is now expected to lead the Cougars
offense. The Cougars will face 3-1 Oregon at 3:15 Saturday
afternoon at Martin Stadium in Pullman.
Defensive back Corey Hall and return man Mike Thomas, both from
University of Arizona, were the league's defensive and special
teams players of the week.
