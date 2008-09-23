WSU Quarterback Is Pac-10 Player Of The Week

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) - Washington State quarterback

Marshall Lobbestael is the Pac-10 offensive player of the week.

Lobbestael, who had thrown only two passes all season, came off

the bench to lead the Cougars to a 48-9 victory over Portland State

last weekend in Pullman. The Washington State win came after an 0-3

start.

Entering the game after injuries to the Cougars first two

quarterbacks, Lobbestael completed 9-of-12 passes for 149 yards and

two touchdowns. He was not intercepted. Lobbestael is a redshirt

freshman from Oak Harbor. He led Oak Harbor to the 2006 state Class

4A high school title.

With quarterbacks Kevin Lopina and Gary Rogers injured, the

6-foot-3, 195-pound Lobbestael is now expected to lead the Cougars

offense. The Cougars will face 3-1 Oregon at 3:15 Saturday

afternoon at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

Defensive back Corey Hall and return man Mike Thomas, both from

University of Arizona, were the league's defensive and special

teams players of the week.

