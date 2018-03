ELLENSBURG, Wash. - A 7 foot 3 inches tall, 13-year-old Ellensburg boy we introduced last November, will soon appear on the Oprah Winfrey show.

Brenden Adams has a genetic disorder that causes him to grow too fast. He had his spleen removed three weeks ago after the organ grew to an abnormal size.

Brenden, his mom and step-dad flew to Chicago last week to tape an interview with Oprah.

There is no word on when the episode will air.