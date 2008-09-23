Cancer Survivors Rebuilding Strength in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Tri-City Court Club is offering a new exercise program to help rehabilitate cancer survivors after they receive treatment for the disease.

The Cancer WellFit Program is designed to help survivors build muscle mass and strength, improve range of motion, and increase endurance and flexibility.

So far, eight people have signed up for the program. Class members say they are looking forward to getting their lives back to normal.

"Being able to play with the kids, go play ball on the field", says Alison Webster. "Just getting through the day without feeling as tired as I've been over the last 12 months".

Personal trainers for the WellFit program have undergone specific training to help cancer patients and survivors who have been chronically fatigued or de-conditioned from the disease.