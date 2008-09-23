"Bacon Boy" Creator Dies of Cancer - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

HERMISTON, Wash. - New information on the 10-year-old Hermiston boy who died last Thursday after battling Leukemia.

While in the hospital, Austin Winters drew pictures as a way of healing.  He developed a superhero called "Bacon Boy" who shoots bacon bits from one hand and grease from the other. 

The drawing was entered in a contest and became a permanent collection of kids' art for the Tacoma Museum of Glass. 

The drawing is now on t-shirts sold all over the country. 

Before he died, Austin spoke of heaven with sunny skies and open roads with no speed limits.

