Sen. Clinton Says Democrats Should Win This Year

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton says she has

"no doubt" that Barack Obama will be elected the next president.

When asked on CBS's "The Early Show" what she thought about

Republican Sarah Palin's vice presidential candidacy, she said race

and gender play a role in the minds of voters but "the bottom line

is who is on top of the ticket."

Clinton said she thinks enough people want change from

Republican policies to put Obama over the top in November.

She called John McCain a friend, but said his record supports

business deregulation.

Clinton says Obama is best suited to straighten out the

country's economic problems.

And she says she believes this will be "one of the most

difficult presidential transitions."

