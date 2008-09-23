Sen. Clinton Says Democrats Should Win This Year

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton says she has
"no doubt" that Barack Obama will be elected the next president.
When asked on CBS's "The Early Show" what she thought about
Republican Sarah Palin's vice presidential candidacy, she said race
and gender play a role in the minds of voters but "the bottom line
is who is on top of the ticket."
Clinton said she thinks enough people want change from
Republican policies to put Obama over the top in November.
She called John McCain a friend, but said his record supports
business deregulation.
Clinton says Obama is best suited to straighten out the
country's economic problems.
And she says she believes this will be "one of the most
difficult presidential transitions."
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)