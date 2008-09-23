Richland Convenience Store Robbed at Gunpoint

RICHLAND, Wash- An armed man robs a local convenience store, and fires a gun inside. The store clerk was inches away from where the bullet hit. It happened last night around 9:30 pm at the Lucky Food Mart at Aaron and Goethals in Richland.



Nineteen year-old Juan Campos, of Kennewick entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded the owner's daughter to give him money. Out of fear she froze up and he thought she was not cooperating.



Campos then fired one shot at the coin jar next to the cash register. That woke her up and she proceeded to give him all the money in the till, which was about $100.



After that, Campos told the cashier to bend down and count to ten. As he was running out of the store a taxi driver, who was outside, started following the suspect's green Hyundai.



"So he shot this coin jar and it went through there and when she heard the gun shooting sound she just woke up," said Joanne Kim, Lucky Food Mart owner.



Police say a witness saw Campos drive into an apartment complex which led to his arrest. They found the handgun inside his car and also a loaded shotgun.



Campos was booked on charges of robbery and assault. This is the first robbery at Lucky Food Mart since the store opened 11 years ago.