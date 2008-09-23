City Workers are Beautifying Fair Avenue

YAKIMA, Wa.- Workers have been evening out the ground and putting in a sprinkler system to turn this 1700 square foot lot into a neighborhood park. Before that the lot looked untouched for years. Now that's changed.

"When we take the little pieces and clean the little pieces up then it reflects Yakima as a whole and it makes the community stick out as a nicer place to live," said the Operations Manager Archie Matthews.

That's one of the reasons you might see construction on Fair Avenue. The city is transforming empty city lots into pocket parks for families and neighbors to use.

"It not only makes it usable as a pocket park but it beautifies a main street and by beautifying a main street it beautifies the neighborhood," said Matthews.

It also gives people in the area a place to call their own.

"I think it's a good idea because we have a lot of kids in the area," said Dyanna Hernandez, who lives off Fair Avenue.

This new park is across the street from Kiwanis park, where they're still constructing a skate park. Neighbors say these local projects will not only look good, but will also do good for the kids.

"There's a lot for homeowners and a lot of children and I think that they do definitely need something to do to keep them out of trouble," said Hernandez.

The operations manager says the park will be soiled and ready to go by next week, just in time for state fair traffic.