Should You Try To Fight A Fire?

YAKIMA--Is it a good idea for an untrained person to try to fight a fire? On Monday evening, a Yakima man fought a fire using a garden hose. Darral Ward was at his house when he heard his sister screaming for help next door. Ward grabbed a hose when he saw the fire. He went inside and tried to contain the flames. But wa that it a good idea?

"If you go back inside of the building it's very dangerous. We don't recommend that," Deputy Fire Marshal Ron Melcher said. "Once you're out just stay out."

Melcher said people inside a building that is on fire have to decide if they can fight it. If not, they should get out immediately. He also said people should have a fully loaded fire extinguisher in their homes in case an emergency arises.