ConAgra Foods Lamb Weston Takes Main Sponsorship For 2009 Tri-City Water Follies

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- The Tri-City Water Follies have one thing less to worry about for next year's event.

ConAgra Foods Lamb Weston announced on Tuesday, they will be the main sponsor of the event for two more years.

Two years ago the company stepped up to the plate when the event didn't have a main sponsor. With 304 days until next year's Water Follies, staff say the planning has already started.

"It was a great opportunity for us to really help nourish our employees and give them an event to come to and be proud of," said Jeff DeLapp, with Lamb Weston.

"It's been highly successful and everybody really appreciates the time and energy that goes into it and the resources that we get from our sponsors," said Kathy Powell, with the Tri-City Water Follies.

Staff from the Water Follies also gave an autographed picture of this year's hydro race winner Steve David, to Lamb Weston. Right now the races are scheduled for July 24th through July 26th, 2009.